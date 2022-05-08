It’s time for the San Francisco Giants to wrap up their four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s also time for day baseball.

And it’s Mother’s Day. Happy Mother’s Day!

The Giants are handing the ball to their best pitcher this season, lefty Carlos Rodón. In his first year with the Giants, Rodón has been electric, with a 1.55 ERA, a 1.41 FIP, and 41 strikeouts to 10 walks in 29 innings.

On the other side of things is righty Dakota Hudson, who has a 3.16 ERA, a 4.73 FIP, and 18 strikeouts to 11 walks in 25.2 innings.

Get it done, Giants!

Game #28

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 1:05 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN