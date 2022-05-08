 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minor League box scores, May 7

Rounding up the box scores from the San Francisco Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Las Vegas Aviators (A’s)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Akron RubberDucks (Guardians)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Doubleheader vs. Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) [Game 1] [Game 2]

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Stockton Ports (A’s)

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 1:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Akron RubberDucks, 10:05 a.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Hillsboro Hops, 6:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Stockton Ports, 2:09 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

