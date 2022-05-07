It’s time for the third game between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals, and this one is pretty special: it’s Buster Posey Appreciation Day.

It feels fitting that the person pitching on Buster’s day is righty Logan Webb, who makes his sixth start of the year. Webb currently has a 3.26 ERA, a 2.80 FIP, and 20 strikeouts to six walks in 30.1 innings.

For the Cardinals it’s lefty Steven Matz. An eight-year veteran, Matz has a 4.56 ERA, a 2.12 FIP, and 27 strikeouts to five walks in 23.2 innings.

Win one for Buster, Giants. And also for us.

Game #27

Who: San Francisco Giants (14-12) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (16-10)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 4:15 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: FS1 (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN