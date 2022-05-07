Happy weekend, San Francisco Giants fans.

For those of you going to Saturday night’s game, you know that it’s a special one. It’s Buster Posey Appreciation Day. Yes, the Giants legend is back. No, not back back, but he’ll be in the building, and Giants fans can — and will — celebrate him accordingly.

To gear up for that, Buster sat down with Giants multimedia specialist Amy G, for a wonderful conversation. It’s Buster Posey content, folks. What more could you possibly want? Watch it, be happy, shed a tear, and celebrate one of the all-time great Giants.

That’s an order.

Miss you more than you know, Buster ...

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants finish off their four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend. They play on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. PT and on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Happy Mother’s Day!