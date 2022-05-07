Minor League box scores, May 6

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Las Vegas Aviators (A’s)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Akron RubberDucks (Guardians)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks)
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Stockton Ports (A’s)
AD
ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Las Vegas Aviators, 6:37 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Akron RubberDucks, 3:05 p.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: Doubleheader vs. Hillsboro Hobs, 5:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Stockton Ports, 7:05 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started
Loading comments...