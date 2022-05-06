With the San Francisco Giants losing six of their last seven games, most to blowouts, local fans are starting to get a bit antsy. So we took to the streets to see what they’re saying.

We caught up with Skip Snarten, 43, as he left the ballpark last night and he had this to say:

“It’s not just about the losses, man. You can’t win 107 games every season. It’s not even the losses to the Dodgers, it happens. But they could at least put in a little effort, ya know? Is it so wrong to just want an old-fashioned Caining? Or a defensive error in a tied game? You know, classic losses you could be proud of. Well, at least feel like you had some dignity left. Good clean fun, like a balk with the bases loaded, you know, that good second-half of 2016 stuff. Make it memorable at least.”

When asked what he thought the likely culprit for the team’s recent struggles was, Snarten contemplated briefly, then said “The Illuminati,” before walking away, shaking his head.

What time do the Giants play today?

Tonight’s game starts at 7:15 pm.