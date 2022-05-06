The San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals again today in game two of this four-game series.

Starting for the Giants will be Alex Cobb, who enters tonight’s game with a 5.40 ERA, 1.80 FIP, with 14 strikeouts to five walks in 10 innings pitched. This will be Cobb’s fourth start for the season, having missed one due to a groin strain. His last was against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, in which he “allowed” five runs (only one earned) on four hits, walking three in less than an inning, before being replaced by Sam Long.

Taking the mound for the Cardinals will be Jordan Hicks, a 25 year old right hander in his fourth season with the organization. He’ll be making his fourth start of the season, entering tonight’s game with a 3.65 ERA, 5.28 FIP with 13 strikeouts to eight hits in 12.1 innings, averaging three innings per start.

Pre-game moves: Mauricio Llovera and Sam Long were optioned to Sacramento, LaMonte Wade, Jr. was activated off of the IL and is leading off and playing right field, and Sean Hjelle has been called up to make his major league debut.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., RF Mike Yastrzemski, CF Wilmer Flores, 1B Joc Pederson, DH Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Luis González, LF Jason Vosler, 3B Joey Bart, C

P: Alex Cobb, RHP

Cardinals

Tommy Edman, 2B Paul Goldschmidt, 1B Nolan Arenado, 3B Tyler O’Neill, LF Juan Yepez, DH Corey Dickerson, RF Andrew Knizner, C Harrison Bader, CF Paul DeJong, SS

P: Jordan Hicks, RHP

Game #26

Who: San Francisco Giants (14-11) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-10)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 7:15 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN