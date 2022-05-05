The San Francisco Giants kick off a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight at Oracle Park.

It’ll be another bullpen game today, with Mauricio Llovera getting the opener role. Llovera has appeared in three games for the Giants since being called up during the Covid-19 wave this last week, for a total of three innings, allowing one run on three hits between the three.

The Giants will be facing Miles Mikolas, who enters tonight’s game with a 1.52 ERA, 2.87 FIP with 25 strikeouts to four walks in 29.2 innings pitched. His last start was against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, where he went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out seven in what amounted to an 0-2 loss.

Brandon Crawford has a .250 average against Mikolas with a home run, and Austin Slater has a 1.000 average with a grand slam in one at-bat against him.

Lineups

Giants

Mike Yastrzemski, CF Joc Pederson, DH Wilmer Flores, 1B Brandon Crawford, SS Darin Ruf, LF Luis González, RF Thairo Estrada, 2B Jason Vosler, 3B Curt Casali, C

P: Mauricio Llovera

Cardinals

Tommy Edman, 2B Paul Goldschmidt, 1B Nolan Arenado, 3B Tyler O’Neil, LF Juan Yepez, DH Harrison Bader, CF Yadier Molina, C Dylan Carlson, RF Paul DeJong, SS

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

Game #25

Who: San Francisco Giants (14-10) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (14-10)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 6:45 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN