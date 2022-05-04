The San Francisco Giants have a lot of spaces to clear on the 40-man roster, with Brandon Belt, Mike Yastrzemski, Dominic Leone, and Zack Littell all needing to be added back to the roster soon after positive COVID tests.

And so they made a few moves to clear spots. Infielder Jason Krizan and right-handed pitcher Cory Abbott were both placed on waives to get them off the 40-man roster. Krizan cleared waives, and has been outrighted to AAA Sacramento. Abbott was claimed off of waivers by the Washington Nationals.

In addition to those moves, the Giants re-signed injured LHP Darien Núñez — whom they claimed off of waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers, but promptly waived — to a Minor League deal.

Giants roster moves:



RHP Cory Abbott claimed off waivers by Washington.



IF/OF Jason Krizan cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento.



LHP Darien Núñez signed to a minor league contract. — Amy Gutierrez (@amygmultimedia) May 4, 2022

The Giants traded for Abbott a few weeks ago, sending cash to the Chicago Cubs. He didn’t play a game in the organization before being waived.

Krizan, who joined the organization last season, made his MLB debut last week, becoming the second-oldest player in San Francisco history to debut, behind only Bud Black. He has a .697 OPS this year in Sacramento, and had a .859 OPS a season ago.

While these moves clear two spots on the 40-man roster, they don’t clear any spots on the active roster, so you can expect more moves as players return from the COVID list. And then some more when LaMonte Wade Jr., Evan Longoria, Tommy La Stella, and Anthony DeSclafani return from the Injured List.

The churn is very real.