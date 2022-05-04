Good morning baseball fans!

I know, I know. I hate losing to the Dodgers as much as the next Giants fan. But it’s not all doom and gloom, folks.

In fact, there’s a lot of good news! Some of the players the San Francisco Giants have been missing are very close to being back from injuries and some could be back as soon as today.

I’ll preface this by saying there may have since been updates on these, but this, as usual, was written at a reasonable hour on Tuesday evening so we’ll include updates later in the day.

LaMonte Wade, Jr. was scheduled to play last night’s game for Triple-A Sacramento before being evaluated as to whether or not he could be activated for tonight’s game. Though that might depend on who the Dodgers end up announcing as their starter.

Mike Yastrzemski is the first of the Covid-19 bunch to be back, likely being activated for tonight as well. The rest should be getting closer too, it’s been five or more days, so if they test negative two days in a row at this point, they should be able to rejoin the team in the next series, fingers-crossed, toes crossed, eyes crossed, etc.

Evan Longoria and Tommy La Stella also started rehab work with Sacramento last night, meaning they are hopefully not too far out from returning. And Joc Pederson had a plate appearance in last night’s game, so he could be back in the line up soon as well.

And if you want something else to look forward to today, here’s some Buster Posey content!

What time do the Giants play tonight?

The Giants and Dodgers play game two of this series tonight at 7:10 pm. As usual, BEAT LA!