The San Francisco Giants look to split the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at Dodger Stadium

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Alex Wood, who enters tonight’s game with a 4.19 ERA, 4.06 FIP with 19 strikeouts to five walks in 19.1 innings pitched. His last start was Friday in the (first) blowout loss to the Washington Nationals, in which he allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings of work. Not...great. But he was hardly the only member of the team to have a rough weekend, so let’s look ahead.

He’ll be facing off against Tony Gonsolin, who enters tonight’s game with a 1.59 ERA, 3.13 FIP with 13 strikeouts to eight walks in 17 innings pitched. His last start was a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in which he allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits in four innings.

The active Giants don’t have a lot of history against Gonsolin, but Wilmer Flores does have a home run off of him. Also noteworthy, Joc Pederson and Mike Yastrzemski are back in the lineup tonight with Pederson as DH.

Lineups

Giants

Joc Pederson, DH Wilmer Flores, 1B Darin Ruf, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Mike Yastrzemski, CF Kevin Padlo, 3B Luis González, RF Joey Bart, C

P: Alex Wood, LHP

Dodgers

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B Justin Turner, DH Cody Bellinger, CF Chris Taylor, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

P: Tony Gonsolin, RHP

Game #24

Who: San Francisco Giants (14-9) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (15-7)

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

When: 7:10 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN