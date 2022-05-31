The San Francisco Giants made a move ahead of Tuesday’s road game against the Philadelphia Phillies. And unfortunately it’s a bit of a sad one.

The team placed Darin Ruf on the Bereavement List, due to the death of the slugger’s father. Taking Ruf’s spot on the roster is outfielder Heliot Ramos, who is getting the second call up of his career.

Ramos made his debut early in the season, and did well in a limited opportunity, hitting 2-6 with a walk. But the 22 year old has had a very difficult season in AAA Sacramento, hitting just .200/.291/.303, with only eight extra-base hits in 175 plate appearances, and 45 strikeouts. But the only other right-handed hitters available on the 40-man roster are Michael Papierski (who is not a good hitter, and also a catcher), and Kevin Padlo (who has struggled at the MLB level this year, and an infielder).

So Ramos it is, and he’ll jump straight into the lineup on Tuesday against lefty Ranger Suarez.

Sending love and healing to the Ruf family.