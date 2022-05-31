The San Francisco Giants take on the Philadelphia Phillies again today in game two of this three-game series in Philadelphia.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Jakob Junis, who enters today’s game with a 2.76 ERA, 3.81 FIP, with 24 strikeouts vs. 5 walks in 32.2 innings pitched. Junis’ last start was against the New York Mets on Wednesday, in which he allowed two runs on three hits, with four strikeouts and a walk in six innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez, who enters today’s game with a 4.74 ERA, 4.60 FIP, with 37 strikeouts to 19 walks in 43.2 innings pitched. Suárez’ last start was against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, in which he allowed five runs on six hits, with four strikeouts and walks in four and a third innings pitched.

Wilmer Flores is a player to watch today, he enters today’s game with a .600 average against Suárez in five at-bats against him.

Pre-game notes: Unfortunately, Darin Ruf has been placed on bereavement leave due to the passing of his father. So Heliot Ramos has been recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and will be starting today in left field.

Lineups

Giants

Thairo Estrada, 2B Wilmer Flores, 1B Curt Casali, DH Evan Longoria, 3B Luis González, LF Stuart Fairchild, CF Heliot Ramos, RF Joey Bart, C Donovan Walton, SS

P: Jakob Junis, RHP

Phillies

Kyle Schwarber, LF Jean Segura, 2B Bryce Harper, DH Nick Castellanos, RF Rhys Hoskins, 1B J.T. Realmuto, C Alec Bohm, 3B Mickey Moniak, CF Johan Camargo, SS

P: Ranger Suárez, LHP

Game #48

Who: San Francisco Giants (26-21) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (21-28)

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

When: 3:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM