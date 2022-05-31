Good morning, baseball fans!

Many of us were probably spending the weekend with family, out doing things, or if you’re anything like me, binging the latest season of Stranger Things. So with today basically being Monday, let’s take a look at some of the happenings over the weekend!

First and most ridiculously, Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson. I’m sure you’re all well aware of that, but with a couple days away from baseball, it still strikes me as hilariously dumb. All of it. Just so we’re clear, Pederson moved a player (who wasn’t playing that week) on his fantasy football team to the injured/reserved list. Pham said that was cheating (despite also having done the same thing with his own team). Pederson sent a meme poking fun at the San Diego Padres. This apparently was enough of an insult to cause Pham to hold a grudge and feel the need to defend the Padres’ honor. Buddy, if making fun of the Padres is a slappable offense now, that line starts behind me and Pham might want to bring some ice for his hand.

Anyway, like most things in life, I’m certain there’s more to it than that. But that’s how it was presented to the public, which makes Pham’s suspension and fine feel like just a stunning own goal.

Let’s skim right past the part where the San Francisco Giants lost two of three to the Cincinnati Reds, and go to the third. Yeah, I know, you probably didn’t see it either. It was at 8:30 a.m. on the Sunday of a holiday weekend, and if that wasn’t bad enough, it was a Peacock exclusive. They won, at least. And Brady’s got you covered on the recap.

Then we come to Monday’s holiday spectacular, in which Nick Castellanos continued his tradition of interrupting somber moments in the broadcast with dingers.

A somber moment on Memorial Day is interrupted by, who else, Nick Castellanos. pic.twitter.com/F3cJv6vDTB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 30, 2022

But ultimately, it was Curt Casali, freshly back from the IL, who hit the go-ahead home run in the tenth inning. Casali was quoted as saying that he always hits a home run when his mom is at the game. So, uh, where’s her season tickets, Giants?

The moment you’ve all been waiting for… pic.twitter.com/U8pCufepvp — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 30, 2022

The other thing that is being noted about Monday’s game is that manager Gabe Kapler came out for the anthem, because it was Memorial Day. Kapler has not been doing that lately, which is something that I have no interest in exploiting the obvious divisiveness of for clicks. I find that kind of coverage exhausting, to be honest. Sure, it’s kind of newsworthy, but not for the reasons it is currently being covered. By which I mean centering him and ignoring the issue. It’s not about him. At least it shouldn’t be.

This here, me pointing it out, is my way of saying that I’m aware that it is happening, but I won’t be covering it unless he has further things to say about the reason behind it. You know, the part about kids getting killed in schools. That part. Not the spectacle of “look at all the people who are mad at/supporting Kapler, aren’t you just so angry you could click?” I have zero interest in that and don’t believe it serves any purpose other than furthering the division that already exists and drawing attention away from the point of it all.

Anyway, now that I’ve addressed that, let’s look ahead! The Giants play Philadelphia Phillies again today at 3:45 p.m. PT.