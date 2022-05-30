Chroncast #94 – Bullpen Trust Power Rankings #2 & Joc Week

Joc Pederson made a lot of loud contact this week thanks to Barry Bonds’ hitting advice and Tommy Pham’s gambling hand, which made for a lot of entertainment off the field when the San Francisco Giants weren’t being very good on it. Bryan and Doug determine the key lessons to learn from both incidents.

They also talk a bit about Gabe Kapler’s protest of the national anthem in response to the Uvalde, TX school shooting and the hollowness of the criticisms directed towards his stance.

But what of the Giants’ bullpen, which had a stellar April only to back it up with a putrid May. Will John Brebbia retain Bryan’s #1 spot? Will Jose Alvarez remain Doug’s #1? Tune in to find out.

Have questions you want us to answer? Submit them in the comments below or at the podcasts’ Twitter account: @McChroncast.

Here’s the xml link to our feed. You can check out the show page right here. We’re also on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify. Our intro/outro music is by Lesfm.

You can find all new episodes and our archive on all feeds and listen to everything in the embedded show player down below.