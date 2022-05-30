Thanks to the holiday, we have day baseball on a Monday. And it’s the start of a new series, pairing the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Giants are kicking off the series with right-handed pitcher Logan Webb, who has a 3.54 ERA, a 3.03 FIP, and 40 strikeouts to 14 walks in 53.1 innings.

He’ll be met by righty Kyle Gibson. A 10-year MLB veteran, Gibson has a 3.94 ERA and a 3.22 FIP, with 45 strikeouts to 14 walks in 48 innings.

All in favor of the Giants starting the series strong, say aye. And then put on your Giants had and turn on the TV.

Game #47

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM