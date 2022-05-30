 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minor League box scores, May 29

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Salt Lake Bees (Angels)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels)

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Modesto Nuts (Mariners)

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: Off day

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Off day

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Off day

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. Stockton Ports (A’s), 2:05 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

