What a week and a half for Kevin Padlo. On April 23, the right-handed utility player was designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners after a brutal start to the season in the Minor Leagues. On April 26 the San Francisco Giants traded for him. On April 27 he was assigned to the AAA Sacramento River Cats. On April 28 he made his River Cats debut. On May 1 he hit three home runs in a game. And on May 3 he was called up by the Giants and immediately plugged into the starting lineup against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

To make room for Padlo, the Giants optioned Mike Ford, another player they traded for this week from the Mariners.

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves prior to tonight’s game:



• IF Kevin Padlo activated from Triple-A Sacramento

• IF Mike Ford optioned to Triple-A Sacramento — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 3, 2022

In all likelihood, the move was purely to get a right-handed bat in the lineup against lefty Julio Urías. With the Giants hit by injuries and COVID, and thus reliant on fringe MLB talent, going all in on platoons is extra critical.

In Padlo’s four games with Sacramento he hit 7-17 with four home runs, two walks, three strikeouts, and a stolen base. The Giants are comfortable with him all over the diamond, as they played him in left field and at second base with the River Cats, but he starts at third base tonight in Los Angeles.

Padlo’s journey has been a wild one, and not just because of the trades and the DFAing. The literal journey has been wild.

Kevin Padlo is in lineup, playing 3B. Another RH bat against Julio Urias. He hit three HR on Sunday in Triple-A and then flew to Seattle to pick up his car and drive it to Sacramento. With two hours left in that drive, he got the call to meet Giants in LA (that one was a flight). — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 3, 2022

Knowing the Giants, Padlo will either be a staple of the lineup for the next few years, or designated for assignment before this series is over.