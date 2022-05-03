The San Francisco Giants kick off a three game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium tonight. The National League West once again features a tight division race between these two and the San Diego Padres. So these games, even this early, are a good way to gain some ground.

Unfortunately, this series comes at a time when the Giants are in the midst of a Covid-19 outbreak and are down a handful of key players. Not exactly the best timing, but nothing to be done about it.

The Giants will have Carlos Rodón on the mound, at least, and he’s been off to a great start this season. In four starts, he’s got a 1.17 ERA, 0.96 FIP, with 38 strikeouts to 8 walks in 23 innings pitched. Not too shabby.

He’ll be facing off against Julio Urías, who is having a somewhat solid start to the season as well. In four starts, he’s got a 2.50 ERA, 4.36 FIP, with 15 strikeouts to 8 walks in 18 innings pitched. I say “somewhat solid” because that FIP number indicates to me that he’s had a fair amount of help from his defense. That said, his last start against the Arizona Diamondbacks was a one-hitter in six innings, so I’m not saying it’s going to be an easy match-up.

The Giants have seen a fair amount of Urías over the years, Brandon Crawford and Wilmer Flores both have a .267 average against him in 15 at-bats, and Austin Slater has a .353 average in 17 at-bats, including a home run and two RBI, so let’s hope for some repeated success there.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, RF Mauricio Dubón, CF Darin Ruf, 1B Wilmer Flores, DH Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Kevin Padlo, 3B Luke Williams, LF Joey Bart, C

P: Carlos Rodón, LHP

Dodgers

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Will Smith, C Max Muncy, DH Justin Turner, 3B Cody Bellinger, CF Chris Taylor, LF Hanser Alberto, 2B

P: Julio Urías, LHP

Game #23

Who: San Francisco Giants (14-8) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (14-7)

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

When: 7:10 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: TBS (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN