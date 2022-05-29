It’s time for the San Francisco Giants to close out their series with the Cincinnati Reds. And for those of us on the west coast, it’s not just baseball with breakfast, but it’s baseball with a very early breakfast.

The Giants are sending righty Alex Cobb to the mound. Cobb has been one of the most unlucky pitchers in baseball this year, as he has a 6.25 ERA but a 2.57 FIP, with 39 strikeouts to 9 walks in 31.2 innings. Other than ERA, his numbers look very similar to Logan Webb’s.

On the other side is RHP Tyler Mahle, who has also been rather unlucky. Mahle is sporting a 6.32 ERA and a 3.86 FIP, with 50 strikeouts to 23 walks in 47 innings.

Finish the series off strong, Giants.

Game #46

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds

Where: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

When: 8:35 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: N/A

National broadcast: Peacock

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM