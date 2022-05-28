The San Francisco Giants take on the Cincinnati Reds again today in game two of this three-game holiday weekend series.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 4.82 ERA, 3.57 FIP, with 39 strikeouts to 12 walks in 37.1 innings pitched. His last start was against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, in which he allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out four in three innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Vladimir Gutiérrez, who enters today’s game with a 8.70 ERA, 7.27 FIP, with 24 strikeouts to 21 walks in 30 innings pitched. His last start was against the Chicago Cubs on Monday in which he allowed four runs on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks in four innings pitched.

Tommy Pham will miss today’s game again, as he has been suspended for slapping Joc Pederson over fantasy baseball (and, I would like to think, channeling his inner Ron Burgundy in talking about how big of a deal he is in Las Vegas.)

Lineups

Giants

Tommy La Stella, DH Mike Yastrzemski, CF Darin Ruf, 1B Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Evan Longoria, 3B Luis González, RF Donovan Walton, 2B Curt Casali, C

P: Alex Wood

Reds

Nick Senzel, CF Brandon Drury, 3B Tyler Stephenson, C Joey Votto, 1B Kyle Farmer, SS Aristides Aquino, RF Albert Almora, LF Alejo Lopez, DH Matt Reynolds, 2B

P: Vladimir Gutiérrez, RHP

Game #45

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds

Where: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

When: 1:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM