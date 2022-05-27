The San Francisco Giants kick off a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with a 3.43 ERA, 2.15 FIP, with 62 strikeouts to 17 walks in 44.2 innings pitched. Rodón’s last start was against the Padres on Saturday, in which he allowed two runs on five hits and four walks, striking out six in six innings of work.

He’ll be facing off against the Reds’ rookie right-hander Graham Ashcraft, who is making just his second appearance for the club. His first start was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which he allowed only two runs on four hits, with two walks, striking out three in four and a third innings. Before that, he was with the Reds’ Triple-A affiliate, during which time he had seven starts with a 1.65 ERA, with 30 strikeouts to 17 walks in 32.2 innings pitched.

Lineups

Giants

Tommy La Stella, DH Mike Yastrzemski, CF Wilmer Flores, 1B Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Evan Longoria, 3B Luis González, RF Donovan Walton, 2B Michael Papierski, C

P: Carlos Rodón, LHP

Reds

Nick Senzel, CF Brandon Drury, 3B Tommy Pham, DH Tyler Stephenson, C Kyle Farmer, SS Mike Moustakas, 1B Aristides Aquino, RF Albert Almora, Jr., LF Matt Reynolds, 2B

P: Graham Ashcraft, RHP

Game #44

Who: San Francisco Giants (24-19) vs. Cincinnati Reds (14-30)

Where: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

When: 3:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM