Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants have made a trade with a team that isn’t the Seattle Mariners! I know, I was shocked too. But it’s the Miami Marlins this time. And no, I can neither confirm or deny the rumors that they were looking up the Mariners in their phone and clicked on the Marlins by mistake. These things do happen though.

But the deal that was done was that the Giants have traded Luke Williams to the Marlins in exchange for Hayden Cantrelle. Williams appeared in eight games for the Giants this season, in which he had 12 plate appearances, with three hits, three RBI and four strikeouts.

Hayden Cantrelle has been playing for the Marlins’ Double-A affiliate this season, in which he’s appeared in 28 games, with a .185 BA/.312 OBP/.649 OPS, with five home runs, 10 RBI, 14 walks and 40 strikeouts in 110 plate appearances.

The Giants may be seeing Williams again as soon as next weekend, when they travel to Miami to play the Marlins again. Totally not awkward at all.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds today at 3:40 p.m. PT.