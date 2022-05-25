Good morning, baseball fans!

Ahhhh, I love the smell of a baseball victory to cleanse the palate after a losing streak. And the San Francisco Giants did just that last night with their wild 13-12 victory over the New York Mets. Was it maybe wilder than it needed to be? Absolutely. But was it worth it to have the celebration at the end? Probably. It was fun, if not extremely torturous. The Giants way!

Joc Pederson had a monster, monster night. His line on the night was 4-for-6 with three home runs, eight RBI and he knocked in the tying run in the ninth to keep the Giants in the game on a single.

Afterwards, he was asked about his performance and he credited Barry Bonds’ presence at the park last night. Bonds had a lengthy conversation with both Pederson and LaMonte Wade, Jr. (so lengthy, in fact, Pederson was nearly late to take the field. They discussed Bonds’ approach at the plate and clearly something clicked for Pederson because... /gestures vaguely at his entire box score

Step 1: Joc Pederson spends his afternoon talking to Barry Bonds.



Step 2: Joc Pederson turns into Barry Bonds: pic.twitter.com/pRLqxjfup6 — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 25, 2022

Last time it took Buster Posey being at the park to snap the Giants out of a losing streak, this time it was Bonds. So basically we just have to convince them to attend every game and they’ll never lose again.

The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series against the New York Mets today at 12:45 p.m. PT.