The San Francisco Giants look to take a series win today against the New York Mets at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Jakob Junis, who enters today’s game with a 2.70 ERA, 3.63 FIP, with 20 strikeouts to four walks in 26.2 innings pitched. His last start was on Friday against the San Diego Padres, in which he allowed four runs on seven hits, with two strikeouts and no walks in six innings pitched.

Getting the start for the Mets will be the left-handed Thomas Szapucki, making only his second appearance in the majors, and his first start. With the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate this season, Szapucki has had a 2.86 ERA, with 30 strike outs to nine walks in 22 innings pitched.

Pre-game moves: Kevin Padlo was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento to clear a roster spot for Donovan Walton, who is starting at shortstop today (Brandon Crawford is just getting a day off).

Lineups

Giants

Darin Ruf, DH Wilmer Flores, 1B Mike Yastrzemski, RF Evan Longoria, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Joc Pederson, LF Stuart Fairchild, CF Joey Bart, C Donovan Walton, SS

P: Jakob Junis, RHP

Mets

Brandon Nimmo, CF Starling Marte, RF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, DH Jeff McNeil, LF Eduardo Escobar, 3B Dominic Smith, 1B Luis Guillorme, 2B Patrick Mazeika, C

P: Thomas Szapucki, LHP

Game #43

Who: San Francisco Giants (23-19) vs. New York Mets (29-16)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out of market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510