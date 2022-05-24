Kyle Harrison promoted to AA

One of the San Francisco Giants top prospects is making a quick jump. On Tuesday it was announced that Kyle Harrison, unanimously seen as the organization’s top pitching prospect, was promoted from the High-A Eugene Emeralds to the AA Richmond Flying Squirrels.

LHP Kyle Harrison has been promoted to Double-A Richmond from High-A @EugeneEmeralds pic.twitter.com/kzwMxktpCD — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) May 24, 2022

A third-round pick in 2020, Harrison was excellent in his debut season last year with the Low-A San Jose Giants. But he’s been even better this year in High-A, with eye-popping numbers that proved he had nothing left to learn at the level.

In seven starts with the Emeralds, Harrison has a 1.55 ERA and a 1.42 FIP, with a WHIP of 1.000. He has a staggering 59 strikeouts to 10 walks in 29 innings, and has struck out exactly half of the batters that he’s faced this season, which is ... absurd.

Harrison, who was voted as the No. 5 prospect on the Giants farm in our community rankings, and No. 3 by Fangraphs, is the first of the Giants big-name prospects to earn a promotion this season. It wouldn’t be too surprising if his Eugene teammate, shortstop Marco Luciano, soon joins him in Richmond.