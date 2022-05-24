Good morning, baseball fans!

A quick programming note to start things off, we’re shifting the schedule around just a bit, so you’ll notice that Brady will be doing Monday BPs going forward, whereas I’ll be writing up Tuesday through Saturday, with the latter serving as a general Weekend BP. I know, I know. We all want more baseball content but everyone needs a little time off in their life.

And speaking of taking some time off, aside from Saturday’s recap, I kind of checked out on baseball this weekend to spend time with friends and get some rest. And I picked the right weekend for it, apparently.

Not only did the San Francisco Giants get swept by the San Diego Padres and lose four players to the IL, but apparently some poorly behaved fans decided to go out there and make us all look bad and threaten the safety of players on an opposing team.

During Friday night’s game, a handful of fans in the left field bleachers decided that throwing a beer bottle at Jurickson Profar was totally normal and not at all an awful thing to do.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but throwing things at baseball players on the field is bad! Throwing things at people with the intention of hitting them is just bad in general!

Profar reportedly attempted to throw a ball to a Padres fan, but it was caught by a group of Giants fans who threw it back at him. And it only escalated from there. Per an Associated Press report on the incident, Profar had this to say:

“I tried to throw it to a Padres fan. I think he missed it and then some Giant fan caught it. When I turned around he threw it back and almost hit me. Then I threw it back and they started throwing more. The next time they threw a beer bottle.”

Profar went on to essentially say that Giants fans are the worst in the league. And while that’s clearly a generalization based on cruddy behavior from a small group of bad actors, I can’t and won’t fault him for feeling that way. Every team has jerks in the fanbase and they, sadly, will always leave a stronger impression than everyone else does because they act like jerks.

I know I’m preaching to the choir here, but I personally don’t want to be associated with that behavior or the reputation that comes with it. So let’s all try not to be jerks. To opposing players or anyone else, really. It’s just good general life advice.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Mets continue their three-game series tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.