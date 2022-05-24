The San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets at Oracle Park tonight for game two of this three-game series.

After taking a beating in last night’s game, the Giants will be looking to right the ship tonight and even up the series.

They’ll be looking to do so with Logan Webb on the mound. Webb enters tonight’s game with a 3.54 ERA, 3.10 FIP with 34 strikeouts to 13 walks in 48.1 innings pitched. Webb’s last start was against the Colorado Rockies last Wednesday, in which he allowed three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks in seven innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against the right-handed Chris Bassitt, who enters tonight’s game with a 2.77 ERA, 3.80 FIP, with 49 strikeouts to 13 walks in 48.2 innings pitched. Bassitt’s last start was against the St. Louis Cardinals last Thursday, in which he allowed four runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and one walk in six and a third innings pitched.

Giants players to watch against Bassitt will be Tommy La Stella, who has a .250 average against Bassit in 12 at-bats, as well as Brandon Crawford, who has a .444 average in nine at-bats, including a home run and two RBI.

Lineups

Giants

Tommy La Stella, DH Mike Yastrzemski, CF Darin Ruf, 1B Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Luis González, RF Kevin Padlo, 3B Michael Papierski, C

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Mets

Brandon Nimmo, CF Starling Marte, RF Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Jeff McNeil, 2B Eduardo Escobar, 3B Mark Canha, LF Dominic Smith, DH Tomás Nido, C

P: Chris Bassitt, RHP

Game #42

Who: San Francisco Giants (22-19) vs. New York Mets (29-15)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510