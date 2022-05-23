Ahh, I sure do love that new series smell. Even though this series smells difficult, as the San Francisco Giants are hosting the New York Mets, one of baseball’s best teams.

The Giants are giving the ball to righty Alex Cobb, who makes his seventh start. His ERA is ugly (5.61), but his FIP is quite nice (2.67), and he has 32 strikeouts to nine walks in 29.2 innings.

On the other side is lefty David Peterson, who has a 1.89 ERA and a 3.36 FIP, and has 16 strikeouts to eight walks in 19 innings.

Stuart Fairchild will make his Giants debut tonight, after getting called up from AAA to replace Austin Slater, who was placed on the Injured List.

Lineups

Giants

Darin Ruf — LF Wilmer Flores — DH Mike Yastrzemski — RF Evan Longoria — 3B Kevin Padlo — 1B Brandon Crawford — SS Thairo Estrada — 2B Joey Bart — C Stuart Fairchild — CF

RHP: Alex Cobb

Mets

Brandon Nimmo — CF Starling Marte — RF Francisco Lindor — SS Pete Alonso — 1B Jeff McNeil — 2B Mark Canha — LF Eduardo Escobar — 3B J.D. Davis — DH Patrick Mazeika — C

P: David Peterson

Game #41

Who: San Francisco Giants (22-18) vs. New York Mets (28-15)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510