Chroncast #93 – Don’t be hating on 22-18

Of course Bryan and Doug are going to talk about that wild Juan Soto trade article that floated around earlier in the week, but only briefly, because we know you’ve already heard about it and read about it here and elsewhere. Guess which side Bryan takes in the pro/con debate. Would you agree with his argument, even a little?

The Chroncasters (is that a good label for them or no?) also talk about two former San Francisco Giants before getting into their views on the current Giants and their 22-18 start. The pitching could sure stand to be better, but the hitting seems to have a lot more good than bad in its favor. If you could only use one word to describe this first quarter of the season, what would it be? Do Bryan and Doug’s choices match yours?

And this episode sets a record for the number of times Bryan laughs at his own stupid jokes. You don’t want to miss this one!

Our intro music is by Lesfm.

Here’s the xml link to our feed. You can check out the show page right here. We’re also on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify. Our intro/outro music is by Lesfm.

You can find all new episodes and our archive on all feeds and listen to everything in the embedded show player down below.