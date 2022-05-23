 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday BP: Brandon Belt heads back to the IL

It’s an annual tradition!

By Brady Klopfer
Brandon Belt high-fiving a teammate Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Well, it happens every year, unfortunately, and it’s happened again: the San Francisco Giants have placed Brandon Belt on the 10-day Injured List, for discomfort and swelling in his knee.

The team announced the move before their Sunday series finale against the San Diego Padres. Taking Belt’s place on the roster is utility player Kevin Padlo, whom the Giants traded for about a month ago.

Belt hadn’t played since Wednesday, so the Giants could assign him to the IL retroactively and make him eligible to return this weekend. And it sounds like they’re hopeful that he’ll be able to.

While the Giants cross their fingers and hope for a speedy Belt recovery, they’ll see if Padlo can walk into a dinger or three. He’ll be making his second appearance with the Giants (he went 1-5 when called up earlier in the month), and has six home runs in just 61 plate appearances with AAA Sacramento this year.

He can rake, and we invite him to do so.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants start a new series today, and host the New York Mets at 6:45 p.m. PT.

