Well, it happens every year, unfortunately, and it’s happened again: the San Francisco Giants have placed Brandon Belt on the 10-day Injured List, for discomfort and swelling in his knee.

The team announced the move before their Sunday series finale against the San Diego Padres. Taking Belt’s place on the roster is utility player Kevin Padlo, whom the Giants traded for about a month ago.

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves prior to today’s game:



• IF Kevin Padlo recalled from Triple-A Sacramento

• IF Brandon Belt placed on the 10-day IL — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 22, 2022

Belt hadn’t played since Wednesday, so the Giants could assign him to the IL retroactively and make him eligible to return this weekend. And it sounds like they’re hopeful that he’ll be able to.

Brandon Belt said he got his right knee drained again today, plus a cortisone shot. Frustrated that he hasn’t been able to stay on the field long enough to find a rhythm but hopes to be able to return for end of CIN series next Sunday — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) May 22, 2022

While the Giants cross their fingers and hope for a speedy Belt recovery, they’ll see if Padlo can walk into a dinger or three. He’ll be making his second appearance with the Giants (he went 1-5 when called up earlier in the month), and has six home runs in just 61 plate appearances with AAA Sacramento this year.

He can rake, and we invite him to do so.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants start a new series today, and host the New York Mets at 6:45 p.m. PT.