Minor League box scores, May 21

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Altoona Curve (Pirates)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Spokane (Rockies)
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels)
ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners), 1:05 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Altoona Curve (Pirates), 10:00 a.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Spokane (Rockies), 1:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels), 5:05 p.m. Pt
ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started
DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started
