Minor League box scores, May 21

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Altoona Curve (Pirates)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Spokane (Rockies)

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels)

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners), 1:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Altoona Curve (Pirates), 10:00 a.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Spokane (Rockies), 1:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels), 5:05 p.m. Pt

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

