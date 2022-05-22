It’s time for some day baseball, and it’s time for the series finale between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres.

The Giants are sending lefty Alex Wood to the mound. Wood currently has a 3.93 ERA and a 3.62 FIP, with 35 strikeouts to 10 walks in 34.1 innings. He’s been solid this season, but still looking to find that extra magic that we all know he has.

For the Padres it’s righty Mike Clevinger, who is making just his fourth start of the year. He has a 3.21 ERA, a 2.96 FIP, and 15 strikeouts to five walks in 14 innings.

End the series on a high note, Giants.

Game #40

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510