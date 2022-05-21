The San Francisco Giants fell short against the San Diego Padres again today, losing another one-run game 2-1 and taking a series loss to their division rivals.

That said, there’s no reason to take anything away from the loss other than it was a very well-played game on both sides in terms of pitching and defense. Manny Machado and Wilmer Flores both hit home runs. Both teams had six hits. The difference was that the Padres were able to capitalize on one runner in scoring position and the Giants weren’t.

Despite allowing the home run in the third to Machado, Carlos Rodón was having a perfectly good start going into the sixth inning. Things got a bit dicey in the first inning, where Rodón got two quick outs, but Jurickson Profar reached on a fielding error by Darin Ruf (replacing Brandon Belt, who was a late scratch). This was followed by two walks from Rodón, the first of four on the day. But he got Austin Nola to fly out to end the inning.

So entering the sixth inning with one run on a home run by Manny Machado? Yeah, I’ll take that kind of start. Unfortunately, things went south quickly in the sixth. Luke Voit doubled to lead off the inning and was advanced by a single from Nola, before Trent Grisham drove in the winning run with a sacrifice bunt.

The Giants, on the other hand, weren’t able to get anything going. Flores’ solo shot came in the eighth inning, but it was hardly a rally. no one else reached base. That’s not to say there were no good signs for the offense, however. Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-out double in the first and Joc Pederson was two-for-two with a walk. So it’s good to see those two get going, even if the team wasn’t able to capitalize on it.

Padres’ starter Joe Musgrove kept them scoreless his entire seven-inning start, limiting them to four hits and three walks, with four strikeouts. Like, sometimes you just have to tip your cap. It was a pitchers’ battle and the Padres won.

That’s not to say that the Giants bullpen shouldn’t get their flowers for keeping the game close. Jarlin Garcia pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing just one hit. Dominic Leone struck out the side in the eighth, that was magnificent.

And Mauricio Llovera, whew, he entered with two runners on in the ninth after Jose Álvarez had allowed a walk and a hit batter to reach with one out. Llovera ended up walking Profar (who the Giants just could not get out today) to load the bases. But Llovera won a battle with Wil Myers to get the third out and once again, end an inning with the bases loaded without allowing a run, and keeping it competitive for the bottom of the inning.

The Giants batters showed some signs of life in the ninth as well. Austin Slater entered to replace Joc Pederson and hit a lead off single. But that was erased by a force-out hit by Thairo Estrada, who was stranded when Luis González struck out to end the game.

Win some, lose some. At the end of the day, it was a well-played ballgame and I’ll take it over a blowout in the first inning any day.

The Giants will attempt to avoid the sweep tomorrow, same time, same place.