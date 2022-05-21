 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minor League box scores, May 20

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: Lost to the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners) 2-0

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Lost to the Altoona Curve (Pirates) 12-4

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Lost to Spokane (Rockies) 4-3

Low-A San Jose Giants: Beat the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels) 7-6

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners), 6:37 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ the Altoona Curve (Pirates), 1:00 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Spokane (Rockies), 5:09 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Inland Empire 66ers (Angels), 7:05 p.m. Pt

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

