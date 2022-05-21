The San Francisco Giants will try and bounce back from a series-opening loss to the San Diego Padres today, and it’s a very fun matchup between two of the best starting pitchers in baseball this season.

On the Giants side it’s lefty Carlos Rodón who, despite having an awful showing his last time out, still has a 3.49 ERA, a National League-best 1.63 FIP, and 56 strikeouts to 13 walks in 38.2 innings.

For San Diego it’s right-hander Joe Musgrove, who is on pace to be a first-time All-Star. He has a 2.20 ERA, a 2.70 FIP, and an National League-leading strikeout to walk ratio of 47 strikeouts to six walks in 45 innings.

This should be a fun one.

Game #39

Who: San Francisco Giants (22-16) vs. San Diego Padres (25-14)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: FS1 (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510