The San Francisco Giants welcome the San Diego Padres to Oracle Park tonight to kick off a three-game series.

Getting the start for the Giants will be Jakob Junis. Junis enters tonight’s game with a 1.74 ERA, 3.33 FIP, with 18 strikeouts to 4 walks in 20.2 innings pitched this season. His last start was against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, in which he allowed two runs on six hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 5.2 innings pitched.

Taking the mound for the Padres will be Sean Manaea, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.77 ERA, 3.25 FIP, with 50 strikeouts to 14 walks in 43 innings pitched. His last start was against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, in which he allowed three runs on six hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks in seven innings pitched.

The Giants’ bats don’t have a ton of experience with Manaea, but in 13 at-bats, Wilmer Flores has a .385 average; Brandon Crawford has a .357 average in 14 at-bats, and both Evan Longoria and Mike Yastrzemski have two RBI against him.

Game #38

Who: San Francisco Giants (22-15) vs. San Diego Padres (24-14)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510