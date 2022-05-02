The San Francisco Giants had to trim their active roster from 28 players to 26 by today, and they did so by optioning a pair of players who made their MLB debuts this season: infielder Jason Krizan and right-handed relief pitcher Yunior Marte.

The #SFGiants made the following roster move today:



• IF/OF Jason Krizan & RHP Yunior Marte optioned postgame to Triple-A Sacramento — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 2, 2022

Both players provided value when the Giants were short on players. Krizan hit just 1-8, but drew a pair of walks, played solid defense, and had one of the best moments of the season when he collected his first career hit after more than 1,000 games in the Minor Leagues.

Marte, who has been called up a few times this year, has appeared in eight games. And while his ERA is 7.04, his FIP is just 4.13, and he’s struck out seven batters to just two walks in 7.2 innings.

We’ll definitely see Marte again this year, and I would expect Krizan, as well.

The 26 players who survived to see May 2 are not all safe, though. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Beede and utility player Mauricio Dubón, who are both out of options and were seen as potential roster cuts, are still on the active roster. So too are fringe roster players like utility players Luke Williams and Luis González, third baseman Jason Vosler, and right-handed pitcher Mauricio Llovera. And there’s the new guy, infielder Mike Ford.

Some of those players will be gone in the coming days, because the Giants have to welcome back a whole bunch of talent. First baseman Brandon Belt, outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, and right-handed pitchers Zack Littell and Dominic Leone are all on the Injured List after positive COVID tests, and should be back very soon. Outfielder and first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. is wrapping up a rehab assignment (he’s expected to join the roster tomorrow), while infielders Tommy La Stella and Evan Longoria are getting ready to begin theirs. Right-handed pitcher Anthony DeSclafani hopefully won’t be out long, and right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis, currently in AAA, will probably need to be added to the roster again at some point.

So gear up. It’s only the start of the many moves.