We’ve dusted off our microphones to bring back the McCovey Chronicles podcast, the McCovey Chroncast. Bryan Murphy (no, not the one from radio) and Doug Bruzzone just couldn’t stay away from talking about their favorite baseball team.

This marks our 90th episode of the show after a 28-month absence. Quite a lot has happened during that time and after the guys blaze through the last two seasons, they get right down to business: ranking the San Francisco Giants’ impressive bullpen. Who stands as the most reliable arm after the first month of the season? Who’s least trustworthy and why? What impact might the roster cutdown have on the Giants’ decisions?

If you want to become a part of the show, send us your questions, either by posting in the comments below or at’ing our Twitter account: @McChroncast. We’ll be doing listener Q&A every so often.

Here’s the xml link to our feed. You can check out the show page right here. We’re also on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.

You can find all new episodes and our archive on all feeds and listen to everything in the embedded show player down below.