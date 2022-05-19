 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Minor League box scores, May 18

Rounding up the scores from the San Francisco Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
Marco Luciano on the basepaths
Marco Luciano homered for High-A Eugene
Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: Beat the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners) 5-0

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Lost to the Altoona Curve (Pirates) 7-5

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Lost to Spokane (Rockies) 9-8

Low-A San Jose Giants: Beat the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels) 16-4

AD

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners), 6:45 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Altoona Curve (Pirates), 3:00 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Spokane (Rockies), 6:35 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Inland Empire 66ers (Angels), 7:05 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...