The San Francisco Giants go for another sweep against the Colorado Rockies today at Coors Field.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.48 ERA, 2.93 FIP, with 28 strikeouts to 11 walks in 41.1 innings pitched. His last start was against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, in which he had more success than he’d had in his last few starts, allowing only one run on three hits with one strikeout and two walks in six innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Kyle Freeland, who enters today’s game with a 4.91 ERA, 4.24 FIP, with 26 strikeouts to 11 walks in 36.2 innings pitched. Freeland’s last start was against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, in which he allowed eight runs (six earned) on 12 hits, with zero strikeouts and two walks in four and two thirds innings pitched.

Players to watch for will be Wilmer Flores, Austin Slater and Evan Longoria, who each have a home run against Freeland with a high .200s average in 20+ at bats. Honestly, half of the roster has a home run off of Freeland, but that’s Coors Field for you.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, CF Darin Ruf, LF Brandon Belt, 1B Wilmer Flores, DH Evan Longoria, 3B Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Joey Bart, C Mike Yastrzemski, RF

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Rockies

Charlie Blackmon, DH Yonathan Daza, CF C.J. Cron, 1B Ryan McMahon, 3B Brendan Rodgers, 2B Randal Grichuk, RF Sam Hilliard, LF Garrett Hampson, SS Brian Serven, C

P: Kyle Freeland, LHP

Game #37

Who: San Francisco Giants (22-14) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-19)

Where: Coors Field, Denver, CO

When: 12:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510