The San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field tonight in Colorado.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Alex Cobb, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.98 ERA, 2.17 FIP with 28 strikeouts to eight walks in 20.1 innings pitched. His last start was also against the Rockies last Wednesday, in which he allowed only one run on three hits, with six strikeouts and two walks in five and a third innings.

Starting for the Rockies will be Chad Kuhl, who enters tonight’s game with a 2.88 ERA, 3.54 FIP, with 30 strikeouts to 12 walks in 34.1 innings pitched. His last start was the same game as Cobb’s, in which he allowed five runs on seven hits, with eight strikeouts and three walks in four and two thirds innings pitched.

Lineups

Giants

Tommy La Stella, DH Brandon Belt, 1B Wilmer Flores, 3B Joc Pederson, RF Mike Yastrzemski, CF Darin Ruf, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Curt Casali, C

P: Alex Cobb, RHP

Rockies

Connor Joe, DH Yonathan Daza, LF Charlie Blackmon, RF C.J. Cron, 1B Ryan McMahon, 3B Brendan Rodgers, 2B Randal Grichuk, CF José Iglesias, SS Elias Díaz, C

P: Chad Kuhl, RHP

Game #36

Who: San Francisco Giants (21-14) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-18)

Where: Coors Field, Denver, CO

When: 5:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510