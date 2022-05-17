Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies for the fourth time in a week last night, and it was Mike Yastrzemski that got the go-ahead home run, putting a smile on everyone’s faces.

The best part is that I have a friend in Colorado who has only recently become a Rockies fan, just out of spite, so we can have a bitter sports rivalry. And we have a group call on his Twitch streams every Monday night. And this is the second week in a row where I’ve gotten to jump on the call and immediately crush his spirits. It’s swell.

So thank you, Mike Yastrzemski, for the win, for the schadenfreude, and for being an all around likeable person from all accounts.

Now, on to some less happy topics. Luis González was optioned to make room for the return of Tommy La Stella. It was among a flurry of moves made before last night’s game. Here’s Maria I. Guardado from Twitter:

Tommy La Stella is back. Luis González was optioned. The Giants also swapped relievers, recalling Mauricio Llovera and optioning Yunior Marte. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the Giants transferred Anthony DeSclafani (ankle) to the 60-day IL. — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 16, 2022

And while it makes sense, it’s still sad. It’s hard, because sometimes there’s nothing you can do to avoid it if you’re the player that makes the most sense to get sent down, even if you’ve done everything right.

And for those looking for a bit of a read this morning, I’d like to include this thread from Cory Gearrin, former Giants union rep, reliever and left-fielder, who had a really interesting and ultimately well-timed discussion about his own battles with his perception of self-worth with regards to not getting called up/being sent down despite his best efforts and successful performances. Click on the tweet to get to the full thread.

In 2012 I was frustrated and lost as I pursued my dream of being an @MLB player.



Then, I had a complete perspective shift after experiencing my lowest point in Baseball.



Here's the framework in 3 lessons that changed my career:



— Cory Gearrin (@CoryGearrin) May 16, 2022

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Rockies play game two of this series tonight at 5:40 pm PT.