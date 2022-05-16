Chroncast #92 - Dubi’s gone away

This week’s episode was recorded before the end of the San Francisco Giants drubbing by the St. Louis Cardinals, so there’s no talk of pitcher Luis González or pitcher Albert Pujols. BUT! Bryan and Doug do talk about Mauricio Dubón’s Giants tenure and the other trades the team made over the past week and what might be the motivations behind some of them. That’s almost as entertaining a segment as that 9th inning...

They also talk about the team hiring WME to find a new sponsor for the team patch they’ll wear beginning in 2023. Doug proposes some possible options if the team is thinking about sticking with local organizations. Later, Bryan and Doug answer some listener questions, which are very sci-fi TV focused!

Keep sending us your questions on McC or on Twitter. Our intro music is by Lesfm.

Here’s the xml link to our feed. You can check out the show page right here. We’re also on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.

You can find all new episodes and our archive on all feeds and listen to everything in the embedded show player down below.