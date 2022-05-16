The San Francisco Giants kick off a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies today at Coors Field.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Alex Wood, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.60 ERA, 3.86 FIP, with 30 strikeouts to nine walks in 30 innings pitched. His last start was also against the Rockies last Tuesday, in which he allowed one run on seven hits, with four strikeouts and two walks in 5.1 innings.

He’ll be facing off against Antonio Senzatela, who enters tonight’s game with a 4.88 ERA, 4.35 FIP, with eight strikeouts to seven walks in 27.2 innings pitched. His last start was against the Giants last Tuesday as well, in which he allowed five runs on seven hits, with one strikeout and two walks in 3.2 innings pitched.

The Giants did well against Senzatela last week, but that was in San Francisco. Coors Field is the vortex between dimensions where reason and logic fly out the window and the best teams fail and the worst teams flourish. So we’ll see.

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., LF Joc Pederson, RF Mike Yastrzemski, CF Brandon Belt, 1B Evan Longoria, 3B Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Tommy La Stella, DH Curt Casali, C

P: Alex Wood, LHP

Rockies

Connor Joe, LF Yonathan Daza, CF Charlie Blackmon, DH C.J. Cron, 1B Brendan Rodgers, 2B Ryan McMahon, 3B José Iglesias, SS Randal Grichuk, RF Elias Díaz, C

P: Antonio Senzatela, RHP

Game #35

Who: San Francisco Giants (20-14) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-18)

Where: Coors Field, Denver, CO

When: 5:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510