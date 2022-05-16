Good morning, baseball fans.

I know, I know. This weekend’s series between the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals kind of stinks for Giants fans. I feel you. I wasn’t able to watch much of it (I made the Ford Right Choice of the weekend by choosing to watch Eurovision instead on Saturday) but I did have the radio broadcast going yesterday, and despite the charming banter between Dave Fleming and Javier López on the broadcast, I still had to turn it off after the ninth run scored.

The Giants lost two out of three on the series, the final in a blowout. This is not exactly the vibe you want to bring into Coors Field, which is where the Giants are headed today to take on the Colorado Rockies.

That said, I try to always keep some perspective in these situations, because it could always be worse. And once again, baseball has provided that perspective.

The Cincinnati Reds lost a game to the Pittsburgh Pirates in which they allowed no hits. Rookie Hunter Greene threw a gem of a seven-inning game, allowing no hits and three walks. But then he came back out to pitch the eighth inning and it all went wrong. After getting a groundout to start the inning, he proceeded to walk the next two batters, before being replaced by Art Warren. Warren proceeded to walk the bases loaded, before a run scored on a fielder’s choice hit into by Ke’Bryan Hayes.

So, you know, perspective. It’s good.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants kick off their first series of the year at Coors Field tonight at 5:40 pm PT