It’s series finale time, and the last time the San Francisco Giants have to face Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and the rest of the St. Louis Cardinals this season. Barring a postseason matchup, that is.

The Giants are sending their ace, lefty Carlos Rodón to the mound. Rodón has a 1.80 ERA and a 1.20 FIP, with 53 strikeouts to 12 walks in 35 innings. He leads the National League in strikeouts, FIP, strikeouts per nine innings, and hits allowed per nine innings. He’s also tied for the MLB lead in home runs allowed, as he’s yet to give up one. In other words, he’s really good.

At the time of writing this, the Cardinals had not yet announced their starter.

Game #34

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Where: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

When: 4:00 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: ESPN (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM