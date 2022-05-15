Minor League box scores, May 14

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Harrisburg Senators (Nationals)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Doubleheader vs. Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays) [Game 1] [Game 2]

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres)

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), 11:05 a.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), 10:00 a.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays), 6:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres), 1:00 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

ACL Giants Black: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Orange: Season not yet started

DSL Giants Black: Season not yet started