Happy weekend, San Francisco Giants fans. The Giants enter the weekend on a six-game winning streak, so hopefully you’re happy.

It seemed like a good time to do a round up of some of the recent video content that the Giants have put out. First off, we’ve got another episode of Night Kap, Amy G’s weekly scotch-fueled hangout with manager Gabe Kapler, who is sporting some Golden State Warriors gear.

Then we’ve got a cool video of LaMonte Wade Jr. mic’d up:

Speaking of mic’d up, I never posted this video from a few weeks ago of Brandon Crawford. It’s predictably great.

And finally we’ve got the latest installment in the “How To Train Like A Big League ...” series, in which bench coach Kai Correa goes over a ton of different infielder drills.

Good stuff all around, Giants.

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday morning at 11:15 a.m. PT, and on Sunday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. PT.

Enjoy your weekend!