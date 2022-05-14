It’s time for the second game of a three-game series between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Giants will try and build on an impressive victory in the series opener.

The Giants are sending right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis to the mound for his fourth appearance and second start of the year. Junis currently has a 1.20 ERA and a 2.79 FIP, with 15 strikeouts to three walks in 15 innings. Good stuff. His last appearance was against the Cardinals, and he gave up three hits, two walks, and two earned runs in five innings, with five strikeouts.

He’s up against righty Dakota Hudson, who has a 3.56 ERA, a 5.33 FIP, and 18 strikeouts to 15 walks in 30.1 innings. Hudson’s last appearance was against the Giants, when he allowed five hits, four walks, and three earned runs in 4.2 innings, without a strikeout.

Game #33

Who: San Francisco Giants (20-12) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (17-14)

Where: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

When: 11:15 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM